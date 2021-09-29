Back to top

Company News for Sep 29, 2021

  • Thor Industries, Inc.’s (THO - Free Report) shares jumped 7.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $4.12 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91.
  • Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) surged 23.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents.
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s (FDS - Free Report) shares rose 3.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.88 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71.
  • Shares of Endava plc (DAVA - Free Report) jumped 6.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 57 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents.

