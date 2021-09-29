We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Moderna (MRNA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Moderna is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1044 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 17.87% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, MRNA has returned 267.77% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -5.98% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Moderna is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, MRNA is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 475 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.96% so far this year, so MRNA is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on MRNA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.