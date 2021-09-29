We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is RH (RH) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of RH (RH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
RH is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RH's full-year earnings has moved 14.51% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, RH has returned 52.79% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -7.37% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, RH is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, RH is a member of the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 53.51% so far this year, so RH is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on RH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.