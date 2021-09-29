We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Volkswagen (VWAGY) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Volkswagen (VWAGY - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Volkswagen is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 110 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VWAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VWAGY's full-year earnings has moved 1.29% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, VWAGY has moved about 52.13% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -3.65%. This means that Volkswagen is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, VWAGY belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.45% so far this year, meaning that VWAGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on VWAGY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.