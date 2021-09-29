We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WGO and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.
Winnebago Industries is one of 103 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 3.26% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that WGO has returned about 21.60% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 15.74% on average. This means that Winnebago Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, WGO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 40.04% so far this year, so WGO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on WGO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.