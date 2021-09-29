We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Affimed N.V. (AFMD - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84.2% downward over the last 30 days.
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR - Free Report) provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.
BCE Inc. (BCE - Free Report) is a telecommunications and media company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.