New Strong Sell Stocks for September 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Affimed N.V. (AFMD - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 84.2% downward over the last 30 days.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR - Free Report) provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

BCE Inc. (BCE - Free Report) is a telecommunications and media company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

