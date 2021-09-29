We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DTEGY or SCMWY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Diversified Communication Services sector might want to consider either Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) or Swisscom AG (SCMWY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Both Deutsche Telekom AG and Swisscom AG have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
DTEGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.32, while SCMWY has a forward P/E of 16.04. We also note that DTEGY has a PEG ratio of 2.10. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SCMWY currently has a PEG ratio of 6.77.
Another notable valuation metric for DTEGY is its P/B ratio of 1.04. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SCMWY has a P/B of 2.67.
Based on these metrics and many more, DTEGY holds a Value grade of A, while SCMWY has a Value grade of C.
Both DTEGY and SCMWY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that DTEGY is the superior value option right now.