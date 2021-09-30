We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX - Free Report) closed at $277.44, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.
BNTX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BNTX is projected to report earnings of $10.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1136.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.43 billion, up 6783.5% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $37.73 per share and revenue of $19.22 billion, which would represent changes of +53800% and +3287.88%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BNTX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. BNTX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note BNTX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.55.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.