We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Camping World (CWH) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Camping World (CWH - Free Report) closed at $40.38, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had gained 1.1% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.
CWH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CWH to post earnings of $1.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.85 billion, up 10.36% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.17 per share and revenue of $6.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.58% and +23.29%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CWH should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% lower within the past month. CWH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CWH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.15, so we one might conclude that CWH is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.