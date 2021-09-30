We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PulteGroup (PHM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) closed at $47.92, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 12.38% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 6.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PHM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2021. On that day, PHM is projected to report earnings of $1.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.56 billion, up 20.42% from the year-ago period.
PHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.37 per share and revenue of $14.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.28% and +28.76%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PHM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.19% lower. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note PHM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.56, which means PHM is trading at a discount to the group.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.