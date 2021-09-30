We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ArcBest (ARCB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $76.78, moving -1.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had gained 16.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 2.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ARCB as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ARCB is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $965.47 million, up 21.45% from the year-ago period.
ARCB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +95.67% and +23.74%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ARCB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.43% higher. ARCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, ARCB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.28, so we one might conclude that ARCB is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that ARCB has a PEG ratio of 0.53 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ARCB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
