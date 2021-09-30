We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.81, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 4.6% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 6.32% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.
BZH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 3.53% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $581.65 million, down 15.3% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion, which would represent changes of +72.49% and -0.06%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BZH should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BZH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, BZH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.56.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.