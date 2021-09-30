Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Treats 1st Patient With ViperCross

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. ( CSII Quick Quote CSII - Free Report) recently announced the successful treatment of the first patient with its ViperCross peripheral support catheter. The treatment has been performed by Dr. Billy J. Kim, MD, The Surgical Clinic.
ViperCross provides the correct balance of support and flexibility to navigate tortuous anatomy and cross challenging lesions. Additionally, it offers exceptional guidewire support and facilitates easy guidewire exchange.
The first commercial use of ViperCross peripheral support catheter is expected to expand Cardiovascular Systems’ Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) portfolio.
More on the News
It is to be noted that nearly 18 million Americans, most over age 65, suffer from PAD, which is caused by the accumulation of plaque in peripheral arteries resulting in reduced blood flow. With risk factors such as diabetes and obesity on the rise, the prevalence of PAD is growing at double-digit rates.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Peripheral support catheters are utilized at the time of peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) procedures for guidewire support to allow lesion crossing as well as for guidewire exchanges. Physicians use support catheters in nearly 50% of PVIs, mainly in below-the-knee and complex interventions.
Significance of the ViperCross
Per Cardiovascular Systems’ management, with the commercial launch of ViperCross peripheral support catheter, the company can now provide a comprehensive portfolio of products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease, including atherectomy, balloon catheters, guidewires, support catheters and embolic protection. Together, these products will enhance the company’s ability to support physicians in improving outcomes for patients undergoing complex peripheral interventions.
Industry Prospects Per a report by Allied Market Research, the peripheral artery disease market was valued at $3.52 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.72 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5%.
Rapid growth in the geriatric population, a subsequent increase in prevalence of peripheral artery diseases, and an increase in product approvals are driving the market.
Progress in Peripheral Business
During its fiscal fourth quarter earnings update, Cardiovascular Systems noted that, in peripheral business, the company registered 13% sequential revenue growth with a solid rebound in the hospital business and continued momentum in office-based labs. Worldwide peripheral revenues increased 56%. In the United States, peripheral franchise revenues increased 55%, led by a 79% rise in OBL revenues and a 46% increase in hospital revenues.
In June 2021, Cardiovascular Systems announced the commercial launch of OrbusNeich JADE percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) over-the-wire (OTW) balloon catheter in the United States. The launch of JADE over-the-wire balloons will drive meaningful incremental revenues in the company’s peripheral atherectomy cases by offering a complete portfolio of differentiated products designed to save limbs and improve outcomes for patients undergoing complex peripheral interventions.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have declined 11.4% in a year's time against the
industry’s rise of 8%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Cardiovascular Systems carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
Envista Holdings Corporation ( NVST Quick Quote NVST - Free Report) , BellRing Brands, Inc. ( BRBR Quick Quote BRBR - Free Report) and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. ( HRC Quick Quote HRC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Envista Holdings has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 27%.
BellRing Brands has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 29%.
Hill-Rom has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 5%.
Image: Shutterstock
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Treats 1st Patient With ViperCross
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII - Free Report) recently announced the successful treatment of the first patient with its ViperCross peripheral support catheter. The treatment has been performed by Dr. Billy J. Kim, MD, The Surgical Clinic.
ViperCross provides the correct balance of support and flexibility to navigate tortuous anatomy and cross challenging lesions. Additionally, it offers exceptional guidewire support and facilitates easy guidewire exchange.
The first commercial use of ViperCross peripheral support catheter is expected to expand Cardiovascular Systems’ Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) portfolio.
More on the News
It is to be noted that nearly 18 million Americans, most over age 65, suffer from PAD, which is caused by the accumulation of plaque in peripheral arteries resulting in reduced blood flow. With risk factors such as diabetes and obesity on the rise, the prevalence of PAD is growing at double-digit rates.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Peripheral support catheters are utilized at the time of peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) procedures for guidewire support to allow lesion crossing as well as for guidewire exchanges. Physicians use support catheters in nearly 50% of PVIs, mainly in below-the-knee and complex interventions.
Significance of the ViperCross
Per Cardiovascular Systems’ management, with the commercial launch of ViperCross peripheral support catheter, the company can now provide a comprehensive portfolio of products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease, including atherectomy, balloon catheters, guidewires, support catheters and embolic protection. Together, these products will enhance the company’s ability to support physicians in improving outcomes for patients undergoing complex peripheral interventions.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Allied Market Research, the peripheral artery disease market was valued at $3.52 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.72 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5%.
Rapid growth in the geriatric population, a subsequent increase in prevalence of peripheral artery diseases, and an increase in product approvals are driving the market.
Progress in Peripheral Business
During its fiscal fourth quarter earnings update, Cardiovascular Systems noted that, in peripheral business, the company registered 13% sequential revenue growth with a solid rebound in the hospital business and continued momentum in office-based labs. Worldwide peripheral revenues increased 56%. In the United States, peripheral franchise revenues increased 55%, led by a 79% rise in OBL revenues and a 46% increase in hospital revenues.
In June 2021, Cardiovascular Systems announced the commercial launch of OrbusNeich JADE percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) over-the-wire (OTW) balloon catheter in the United States. The launch of JADE over-the-wire balloons will drive meaningful incremental revenues in the company’s peripheral atherectomy cases by offering a complete portfolio of differentiated products designed to save limbs and improve outcomes for patients undergoing complex peripheral interventions.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have declined 11.4% in a year's time against the industry’s rise of 8%.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Cardiovascular Systems carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST - Free Report) , BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR - Free Report) and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Envista Holdings has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 27%.
BellRing Brands has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 29%.
Hill-Rom has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 5%.