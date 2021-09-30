In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Should You Buy Gap Stock on Kanye's Yeezy Gap Perfect Hoodie?
Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. What do you think of when you think clothing from The Gap (GPS - Free Report) ? Personally, I think comfy, inexpensive shorts with cool little sharks on em. Maybe that’s just the Florida in me talking there but I don’t typically think Kanye West. Kanye’s new Yeezy Gap sweatshirt debuted at Gap, selling out across the country at its $90 price point. It is not styled in the typical post-apocalyptic Yeezy fashion but rather, looks like every hoodie at Walmart (WMT - Free Report) . They marketed it as the Yeezy Gap “Perfect Hoodie” and it comes in six different colors. For Kanye, it’s sort of a full-circle moment as the star used to work at one of the retailer’s Chicago stores as a teenager.
I used to work at Finish Line as a teenager. So, watch out next summer for the Davey Baby trader pajama pant. It’ll have four colors including “Pizza stain” and “Yes, that’s bleach.”
Wondering if the Yeezy sales will make an impact on Gap stock? Let’s take a look at Zacks.com to see what’s going on.
Every time you share this album, some up and coming rapper drops a mixtape and dates an Instagram model. Follow the Author, Subscribe to the YouTube Channel, Twitter @bartosiastics and check out Zacks.com/promo for this week’s deal on the 5 Stocks Set to Rocket Higher from the Massive New Infrastructure Bill. With Trending Stocks and Zacks.com, I’m Dave Bartosiak.