Digital Turbine (APPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Digital Turbine (APPS - Free Report) closed at $68.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the mobile software company had gained 13.93% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.
APPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 160% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $304 million, up 328.83% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +124.32% and +277.12%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. APPS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, APPS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 54.94, which means APPS is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that APPS has a PEG ratio of 0.82 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.03 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
