Lam Research (LRCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) closed at $569.15, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 5.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.16%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LRCX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LRCX is projected to report earnings of $8.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.3 billion, up 35.46% from the year-ago period.
LRCX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $33.45 per share and revenue of $17.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.8% and +20.44%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LRCX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LRCX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note LRCX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.25.
Meanwhile, LRCX's PEG ratio is currently 1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LRCX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LRCX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.