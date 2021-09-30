We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.42, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.19% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.16%.
NLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $410.15 million, down 8.31% from the year-ago period.
NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +35.3%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NLY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NLY has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.64.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
