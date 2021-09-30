We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI - Free Report) closed at $15.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 2.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SOFI as it approaches its next earnings release.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SOFI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SOFI is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
