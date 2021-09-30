We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.37, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 8.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.16%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AOSL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 72.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $180 million, up 18.77% from the prior-year quarter.
AOSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $704.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.38% and +7.22%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AOSL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AOSL is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, AOSL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.75.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AOSL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.