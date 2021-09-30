We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed at $111.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CRSP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.68, down 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.96 million, up 3206.67% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $907.14 million. These totals would mark changes of +190.93% and +126069.07%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRSP currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, CRSP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.28, which means CRSP is trading at a discount to the group.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
