Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Designer Brands (DBI)

Read MoreHide Full Article

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI - Free Report) is a footwear and accessories provider that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on DBI’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Designer Brands could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for DBI

In the past 30 days, estimates for Designer Brands have increased from 46 cents to 47 cents, a move of 2.2%.

Current Year Estimates for DBI

Meanwhile, Designer Brands’ current year figures are also looking quite promising, with two estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from 97 cents per share 30 days ago to $1.14 per share today, an increase of 17.5%.

Designer Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Designer Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Designer Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Designer Brands Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 7.3% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) - free report >>

Published in

retail