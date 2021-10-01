We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Acuity Brands (AYI) Go-To-Market Channels to Aid Q4 Earnings
Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI - Free Report) is slated to announce fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Oct 6, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.1% and revenues beat the same by 6.7%. On a year-over-year basis, the top and bottom lines improved 15.9% and 42.8%, respectively.
Markedly, the company beat earnings expectations in the trailing five quarters.
Trend in Estimate Revision
For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has remained stable at $2.89 over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates an increase of 23% from $2.35 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $975.5 million, suggesting a 9.5% increase from the year-ago reported figure of $891.2 million.
Factors to Note
Acuity Brands’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have registered year-over-year growth owing to strength in go-to-market channels, product portfolio and robust improvement in the economy. Also, effective cost management and price increase across the portfolio might have added to the positives.
Acuity Brands Inc Price and EPS Surprise
Acuity Brands Inc price-eps-surprise | Acuity Brands Inc Quote
The company has been focusing on investment in product development. It introduced new lighting and controls products as well as improved and evolved certain parts of the product and solutions portfolio. These products use fewer inputs and are highly mobile. Some of the products are globally sourced, while others are manufactured in the company’s own facilities to mitigate supply chain complexity. These moves are likely to have contributed to fiscal fourth-quarter revenues.
However, net sales in the retail channel are likely to have softened, mainly due to inventory rebalancing carried out by one of its large customers. Also, Acuity Brands has been grappling with the rising cost of steel and aluminum, and increasing expenses of fuel and freight.
Nonetheless, the company expects gross margins of 42% for the fiscal fourth quarter.
What Our Model Indicates
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Acuity Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Currently, the company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
