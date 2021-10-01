In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) - free report >>
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) - free report >>
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Delta (DAL) Signs SAF Deal Worth More Than $1B With Aemetis
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) has signed an offtake agreement with renewable fuels company Aemetis (AMTX - Free Report) for 250 million gallons of blended fuel containing sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), to be delivered over a period of 10 years. The estimated value of the agreement is more than $1 billion. Both Delta and Aemetis currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Airlines have long been under pressure to reduce carbon emissions. Last month, President Joe Biden reached an agreement with U.S. airlines to reduce aircraft greenhouse-gas emissions 20% by the decade’s end. The Biden administration also set up a goal to replace kerosene-based jet fuel with “sustainable” fuel by 2050.
The SAF agreement advances Delta’s goal of net zero aviation. The company has a target to replace 10% of its conventional jet fuel consumption with SAF by the end of 2030. Beginning in 2024, Aemetis’ blended SAF is expected to be made available to Delta for use.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price
Delta Air Lines, Inc. price | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote
Delta’s agreement with Aemetis comes close on the heels of a similar deal between JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) , which presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), and SG Preston. Under this deal, SG Preston will deliver at least 670 million gallons of blended SAF to JetBlue for its flight operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, starting in 2023, through a 10-year period. JetBlue will invest more than $1 billion in purchasing SAF over the said time frame.
A Key Pick
A better-ranked stock in the airline space is Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) , currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of Copa Holdings have rallied more than 63% in a year’s time.