Image: Bigstock
Equinor (EQNR) Signs Agreement to Identify Low-Carbon Solutions
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) entered an agreement with Rosneft to reduce carbon emissions from their oil and gas operations in Russia.
Equinor and Russia-based oil producer Rosneft will explore opportunities in areas like flaring and methane emission reduction, energy efficiencies, and reporting greenhouse-gas emissions.
Beside this, both companies will look into alternative energy such as wind turbines to power oil and gas installations. The partners will evaluate potential cooperation envisaging opportunities for the use of carbon capture, utilization and storage to reduce the carbon footprint from joint projects.
The purpose of the agreement is to determine low-carbon solutions for the companies’ joint projects in Russia and undertake activities in sustainability-focused areas, in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development goals and environmental, social and governance standards.
Equinor has been active in Russia for more than 30 years, with a production capacity of 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The latest agreement expands Equinor and Rosneft’s existing partnership in the country. The companies’ joint projects include the North Komsomolskoye field in West Siberia and the North Danilovskoye conventional oil deposit in East Siberia, which are currently being developed. The companies are also evaluating options for commercializing oil reserves in deep Domanik formations in the Samara region of Russia.
Equinor’s upstream CO2 intensity improved by 16% to 8 kilograms of CO2 per barrels of oil equivalent in 2020 compared with 2019 levels. The company is currently focusing on upstream projects with higher returns on investment and opportunities to lower carbon intensity.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.
Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock has gained 29.5% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
