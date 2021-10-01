We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Macys (M) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Macys (M - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of M and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Macys is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for M's full-year earnings has moved 73.99% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, M has gained about 100.89% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -8.85% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Macys is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, M belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 60.85% so far this year, meaning that M is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
M will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.