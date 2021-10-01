We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Signet Jewelers (SIG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Signet Jewelers (SIG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Signet Jewelers is one of 220 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 31.93% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, SIG has gained about 189.55% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 8.85% on average. As we can see, Signet Jewelers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, SIG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 170.63% so far this year, so SIG is performing better in this area.
SIG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.