Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) closed at $121.72, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.
Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 15.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.67%.
DKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.64, down 18.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.37 billion, down 1.74% from the prior-year quarter.
DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.03 per share and revenue of $11.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +96.57% and +22.01%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DKS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.67% lower within the past month. DKS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DKS has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.88, so we one might conclude that DKS is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, DKS's PEG ratio is currently 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.