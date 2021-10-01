We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dow Inc. (DOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $58.58, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the materials science had lost 8.08% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DOW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DOW to post earnings of $2.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 402%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.24 billion, up 46.58% from the year-ago period.
DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.47 per share and revenue of $53.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +410.24% and +38.01%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DOW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.35% higher. DOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, DOW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.24, so we one might conclude that DOW is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.