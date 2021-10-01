We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suncor Energy (SU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) closed at $20.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 9.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SU as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2021. On that day, SU is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 140%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.95 billion, up 84.74% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $32.15 billion, which would represent changes of +271.82% and +71.47%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.5% lower. SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note SU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.95.
Investors should also note that SU has a PEG ratio of 3.66 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.66 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
