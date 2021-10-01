We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tilray, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.15, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.48% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 5.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.67% in that time.
TLRY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 7, 2021.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $779.43 million. These totals would mark changes of +71.74% and +164.36%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.89% higher. TLRY is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TLRY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.