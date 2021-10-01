We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Trade Desk (TTD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $70.42, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.
Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 9.89% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.67% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TTD as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TTD to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $283.6 million, up 31.23% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.35% and +40.36%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TTD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, TTD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 97.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.94.
Investors should also note that TTD has a PEG ratio of 4.25 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.