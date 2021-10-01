We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
USA Truck (USAK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) closed at $15.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload carrier had gained 1.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from USAK as it approaches its next earnings release.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.33% lower. USAK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, USAK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.02.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.