Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) closed at $115.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had lost 9.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.67% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 26.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.02 billion, up 38.39% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $8.59 billion, which would represent changes of +39.62% and +31.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, BX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.48. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.