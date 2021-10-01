We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) closed at $184.22, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%.
Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 0.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.67%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FVRR as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.9 million, up 35.44% from the prior-year quarter.
FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $285.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -93.1% and +50.87%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FVRR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note FVRR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12178.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 47.02, which means FVRR is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.