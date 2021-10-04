Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) operates as an integrated chemical and energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB - Free Report) provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI - Free Report) owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB - Free Report) operates as a branded consumer products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

