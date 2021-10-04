Back to top

Has Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GRIN and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings is one of 141 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GRIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRIN's full-year earnings has moved 45.34% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GRIN has moved about 271.43% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 6.05%. This means that Grindrod Shipping Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GRIN belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 72.74% so far this year, meaning that GRIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to GRIN as it looks to continue its solid performance.


