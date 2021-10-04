Motorola (MSI) Body-Worn Cameras to Boost Sweden's Rail Safety

Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) recently secured a prime contract for an undisclosed amount from SJ AB to provide VB400 body-worn cameras for the safety and security of employees and passengers across the rail network of Sweden. With train travel gradually picking up pace, the contract will offer the requisite wherewithal to the government-owned passenger train operator that boasts 1,500 departures across 400 stations each day to ensure better passenger and employee security against any untoward incident. The VB400 body-worn cameras are known for their ruggedness and are built to withstand adverse temperature conditions to support the rigors of the job. Designed to capture high-quality video from the wearer’s viewpoint with an intuitive recording function, it delivers transparency with an extended battery life that lasts up to 12 hours of operation. The device can be securely assigned using an employee’s ID badge at the beginning of a shift and is easily activated by the wearer, combining Bluetooth sensors with peer-assisted recording. In addition to live streaming facilities for enhanced situational awareness, the integration with Bluetooth sensors and beacons facilitates automated recording functionality. Motorola will also offer its VideoManager evidence management software to seamlessly upload and manage the recorded video as part of SJ AB’s everyday workflows. The company will provide round-the-clock technical and maintenance support to equip the railway employees with an extra layer of operational visibility, enhancing transparency and protection for passengers and railway staff. Riding on such state-of-the-art products, Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. These systems drive the demand for additional device sales, and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. Motorola intends to fortify its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It remains poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position, along with an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market, augurs well for long-term growth. The stock has gained 48.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 18.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Bigstock
Motorola (MSI) Body-Worn Cameras to Boost Sweden's Rail Safety
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) recently secured a prime contract for an undisclosed amount from SJ AB to provide VB400 body-worn cameras for the safety and security of employees and passengers across the rail network of Sweden. With train travel gradually picking up pace, the contract will offer the requisite wherewithal to the government-owned passenger train operator that boasts 1,500 departures across 400 stations each day to ensure better passenger and employee security against any untoward incident.
The VB400 body-worn cameras are known for their ruggedness and are built to withstand adverse temperature conditions to support the rigors of the job. Designed to capture high-quality video from the wearer’s viewpoint with an intuitive recording function, it delivers transparency with an extended battery life that lasts up to 12 hours of operation. The device can be securely assigned using an employee’s ID badge at the beginning of a shift and is easily activated by the wearer, combining Bluetooth sensors with peer-assisted recording. In addition to live streaming facilities for enhanced situational awareness, the integration with Bluetooth sensors and beacons facilitates automated recording functionality.
Motorola will also offer its VideoManager evidence management software to seamlessly upload and manage the recorded video as part of SJ AB’s everyday workflows. The company will provide round-the-clock technical and maintenance support to equip the railway employees with an extra layer of operational visibility, enhancing transparency and protection for passengers and railway staff.
Riding on such state-of-the-art products, Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. These systems drive the demand for additional device sales, and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.
Motorola intends to fortify its position in the public safety domain by entering into alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It remains poised to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. Its competitive position, along with an attractive portfolio for a large addressable market, augurs well for long-term growth.
The stock has gained 48.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 18.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. Some other top-ranked stocks in the industry are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) and Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
InterDigital has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 536%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Ubiquiti has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 32.9%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 20.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Ooma delivered an earnings surprise of 55.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.