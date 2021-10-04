We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) closed at $193.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the construction equipment company had lost 7.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 6.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CAT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.25, up 67.91% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.59 billion, up 27.43% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.08 per share and revenue of $50.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.66% and +21.73%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CAT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. CAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CAT has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.28 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.07.
Investors should also note that CAT has a PEG ratio of 1.61 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.