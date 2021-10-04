We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed at $58.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 9.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 6.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.51 billion, up 9.23% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $46.32 billion, which would represent changes of +16.15% and +8.95%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. BMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, BMY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.07, so we one might conclude that BMY is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
