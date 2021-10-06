Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 6, 2021

  • PepsiCo Inc.’s (PEP - Free Report) shares rose 0.6% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.79, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73.
  • Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ - Free Report) shares were up 0.2% after the company submitted an amendment to the FDA related to the emergency authorization of a booster shot for its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Shares of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN - Free Report) gained 2.7% after the company entered into a Development and Commercial Supply Agreement with Bharat Biotech for COVAXIN clinical trial materials.
  • Shares of SunPower Corp. (SPWR - Free Report) fell 1.8% after the company acquired Blue Raven Solar for $165 million in cash.

