We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Regeneron (REGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) closed at $546.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 17.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 9.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from REGN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.57, up 14.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.6 billion, up 13.31% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $61.41 per share and revenue of $13.92 billion, which would represent changes of +95.14% and +63.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.39% higher. REGN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, REGN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.06.
Also, we should mention that REGN has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.