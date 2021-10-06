We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $84.13, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%.
Heading into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 15.96% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 5.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AAWW as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.12, up 45.07% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $999.65 million, up 23.43% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.06 per share and revenue of $3.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.17% and +20.34%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAWW should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AAWW is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AAWW has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.68 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.88, which means AAWW is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
