Chemours (CC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chemours (CC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $29.90, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%.
Heading into today, shares of the chemical company had lost 7.35% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.71% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CC is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 106.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.64 billion, up 32.87% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $6.12 billion, which would represent changes of +86.36% and +24.07%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CC has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.24 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.4.
It is also worth noting that CC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.06 at yesterday's closing price.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.