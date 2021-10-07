Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN - Free Report) . This is because this security in the REIT and Equity Trust - Other space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the REIT and Equity Trust - Other space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Summit Hotel Properties is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Quote

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from 11 cents per share to 14 cents per share, while current year estimates have risen from 20 cents to 24 cents per share. This has helped INN to earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Summit Hotel Properties. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) - free report >>

Published in

finance