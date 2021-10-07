Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 7, 2021

  • Constellation Brands Inc.’s (STZ - Free Report) shares fell 0.7% after reporting fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.38, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.78.
  • Acuity Brands Inc.’s (AYI - Free Report) shares soared 10.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.27, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89.
  • Shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM - Free Report) gained 2.6% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.08, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00.
  • Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) rose 1.6% following news that it won an $823 million contract with the U.S. Army to deliver its intelligence data fabric and analytics foundation.
     

