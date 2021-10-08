We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) closed at $249.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 6.42% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.26% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.68% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CRWD to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $364.76 million, up 56.91% from the year-ago period.
CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +74.07% and +60.81%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRWD has a Forward P/E ratio of 528.09 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 56.42.
We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 21.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.15 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
