In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
United Airlines (UAL) to Boost Domestic Capacity for Holidays
United Airlines Holdings (UAL - Free Report) plans to operate its biggest domestic schedule since the start of the pandemic last March, in order to cater to the anticipated surge in holiday travel.
This December, the airline plans to offer more than 3,500 daily domestic flights, which is equivalent to 91% of its 2019 domestic capacity. The carrier said that its data reflects pent-up demand for holiday travel. The number of people searching for holiday travel flights on united.com and the airline's app are up 16%, compared to 2019.
United Airlines’ December schedule will focus on connecting the Midwest with warm weather cities like Las Vegas and Orlando, FL. The airline will also offer about 70 daily flights to ski destinations, including new service between Orange County, CA and Aspen, CO.
United Airlines Holdings Inc Price
United Airlines Holdings Inc price | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote
United Airlines intends to launch direct flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix, AZ from Cleveland, OH and to Orlando from Indianapolis, IN, in December. It will also resume eight direct flights from Midwest cities, including services to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa in Florida. In total, the carrier will offer up to 195 daily flights to 12 destinations in Florida this winter.
The Chicago, IL-based airline is also set to resume direct flights from Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, Milwaukee, WI and Pittsburgh, PA to Fort Myers, this winter.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
United Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) , ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) and Herc Holdings (HRI - Free Report) . While ArcBest and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Copa Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Copa Holdings, ArcBest and Herc Holdings have rallied more than 63%, 100% and 200% in a year’s time, respectively.