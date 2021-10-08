In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Should Value Investors Buy Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS - Free Report) . APTS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.56 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.82. APTS's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.66 and as low as 5.99, with a median of 11.04, all within the past year.
Investors should also note that APTS holds a PEG ratio of 1.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. APTS's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.04. Over the last 12 months, APTS's PEG has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 1.67, with a median of 1.76.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Preferred Apartment Communities is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, APTS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.