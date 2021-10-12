We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hologic (HOLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed at $69.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.69%.
Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 10.78% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 8.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HOLX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, down 53.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.02 billion, down 24.31% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HOLX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. HOLX is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HOLX has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.31 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 46.18, which means HOLX is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that HOLX has a PEG ratio of 1.29 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.05 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.