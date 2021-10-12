We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.44, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 8.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.58%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from UUUU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, UUUU is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.53 million, up 2049.39% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $18.38 million, which would represent changes of +8.7% and +1008.63%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UUUU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.